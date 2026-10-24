Mother who tried to save her two sons from sea current dies

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Mother who tried to save her two sons from sea current dies

A 36-year-old British woman tragically died in the Bahamas while trying to rescue her two children from a strong sea current. This was reported by Daily Mail.

According to reports, while the family was in the sea in the southern part of Bimini Island, a strong current dragged the woman's two sons into its grip. Leanne Gregory, who entered the water to save her children from danger, also found herself in trouble due to the current.

According to the Bahamas Police, shortly after 10:00 AM on October 20, the Alice Town police station on Bimini Island received a report that a woman had been found unconscious at the ferry terminal. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the woman had already been taken to a local clinic. Doctors took all necessary measures to save her life, but it was impossible to rescue her.

Leanne's two sons were pulled out of the water by rescue services. The woman's 36-year-old husband, Nathan Gregory, also tried to rescue his wife. Although he attempted to administer artificial respiration to her, these efforts yielded no results.

According to Lynty Stewart, a boat captain at the time of the incident, those on the boat spotted two children and their mother in the water. Bystanders managed to get the children out of the water, but rescuing the woman proved quite difficult due to the strong current. The boat crew also attempted to resuscitate the woman, but it was not possible to save her life.

One of the witnesses to the incident emphasized that Leanne put her life at risk to save her children and called her a hero. According to him, the children could swim well, but the strong sea current instantly turned the situation dangerous.

Currently, a forensic medical examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of the woman's death. The Bahamas Police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to preliminary data, no signs of a crime were detected in the incident.

United Kingdom Foreign Office expressed condolences to the deceased's relatives and stated that it is in contact with local authorities and providing necessary assistance to the family.

BahamasBiminiLeanne GregoryDaily Mail
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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