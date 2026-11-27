Chinese pilot Julie Wang has been promoted to the rank of captain at American Airlines. Ten years ago, she became known as the first Asian woman to fly solo around the world in a plane. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

Julie Wang announced her new appointment on her Weibo social media page. She noted that 10 years ago she flew around the world solo in a single-engine plane, and today she is taking on great responsibility as an airline captain.

"The journey from finding the courage to fly solo around the world in a single-engine plane ten years ago to wearing the four stripes of a captain and taking on this responsibility today is a path that has spanned half my life," she wrote.

Julie Wang was promoted to her new position on the eve of Thanksgiving in the US. She expressed gratitude to her family, friends, mentors, and her past self for daring to dream and fly 10 years ago.

Switched to aviation after 17 years in advertising

Julie Wang was born in Chongqing, China. Because her parents were professors in aerospace engineering, she was interested in aviation from childhood. However, she initially chose the advertising industry and worked in that field for 17 years.

After her family moved to the US, Julie Wang began thinking about changing her career. Despite cultural perceptions and stereotypes in the aviation industry, she began learning to fly at the age of 37.

Five years after receiving her pilot's license in 2011, she flew solo around the world in a plane in 2016. Through this flight, she became known as the first Asian woman to fly around the world solo.

A historic 38,500-kilometer flight

Julie Wang covered a distance of approximately 38,500 kilometers in a Cirrus SR22 aircraft equipped with auxiliary fuel tanks. The flight lasted 18 days.

The journey began in Texas, USA, and headed across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii and the Marshall Islands, then to China via Guam and the Philippines. After landing in Haikou, Hainan Island, she traveled through Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, India, and the Middle East to Europe, then returned to the US across the Atlantic Ocean.

The longest leg of the flight was the route to Hawaii, which lasted nearly 14 hours.

When Julie Wang met with locals in the Marshall Islands, they were amazed that she was attempting to fly solo around the world. In conversation, the residents also told her about the fate of the famous pilot Amelia Earhart. Earhart disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937, and her plane has still not been found.

Debates over the historic flight continue

Although Julie Wang's 2016 flight was widely recognized, another Chinese pilot, Saki Chen, also made her own claims regarding this historic achievement. Legal disputes between the two pilots have continued for years.

Nevertheless, Julie Wang's career in aviation has reached a new stage. Her transition from advertising to aviation, starting a new profession at age 37, and becoming a captain for a major airline 10 years later has become an inspiring life path for many.