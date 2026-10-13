Power bank catches fire aboard airplane in India (video)

·35·World
Power bank catches fire aboard airplane in India (video)

A power bank caught fire on board an IndiGo flight traveling from Delhi to Chennai in India. Due to the incident, the aircraft changed its route and landed at the airport in Hyderabad.

According to The Indian Express report on October 11, 2026, the incident occurred on flight 6E 6115. After smoke began billowing from the overhead baggage compartment in the aircraft cabin, flight attendants acted swiftly and extinguished the fire.

In accordance with safety regulations, the pilots diverted the plane to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The aircraft landed safely, and no passengers or crew members were injured.

Videos circulating on social media show flight attendants and some passengers attempting to put out the fire in the luggage compartment.

Following the incident, another aircraft was assigned to transport the passengers to Chennai. IndiGo announced that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

IndiGoIndiaRajiv Gandhi International Airportaviation incident
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