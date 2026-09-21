Fiery Panic in Flight: Former Minister Causes Unexpected Fire on Airplane

A paradoxical emergency occurred that is extremely rare in the history of international aviation and resembles cinematic drama. Camiel Eurlings, the former Minister of Transport of the Netherlands and former CEO of the famous national airline KLM, caused a real fire to break out on board an aircraft of the very company he once managed. According to information published by the influential Dutch portal RTL Nieuws, the incident occurred in the business class cabin 5.5 hours after takeoff. The emergency was caused by a power bank (external battery) that the former minister had plugged in to charge his phone during the flight.

According to witnesses, a loud snapping (explosion) sound was initially heard throughout the cabin, after which flames suddenly flared up right above Eurlings' seat. Thanks to the lightning speed and professionalism of the crew members within seconds, the fire was immediately extinguished without spreading across the cabin, and the former CEO escaped with minor injuries. Most interestingly, according to KLM rules, although power banks are allowed to be carried in hand luggage, using them to charge devices inside the aircraft is strictly prohibited — rules that were in effect even during the years when Eurlings himself was in charge.

So, how did the former head of aviation violate the strict safety protocol he approved himself, why do lithium-ion batteries explode at high altitudes, and what new bans will be introduced in aviation after this high-profile incident?

“A loud snap, a flash of fire, and a 5.5-hour flight”: Details of the fire on the plane

The main evidence and facts of the emergency that occurred in the air:

Status of the responsible person: The passenger at the center of the incident is the former Dutch Minister of Transport and former KLM CEO Camiel Eurlings;

Location and flight time: The fire started in the business class cabin exactly 5.5 hours after the liner took off;

Combustion mechanism: The power bank, which was in the process of charging a smartphone, first exploded with a loud snap, and then flames engulfed the area around the seat;

Crew agility: Stewardesses and pilots immediately deployed special fire extinguishing equipment and eliminated the fire in a matter of seconds;

Rule violation factor: According to KLM requirements, the use of power banks during aircraft flight is strictly prohibited, and the former head openly violated his own company's core protocol;

Minor bodily injury: Eurlings sustained minor burn injuries while trying to contain the flames and discard the dangerous device.

Emergency on board the aircraft: Indicators of the KLM flight and Eurlings case

Comparison of operational details and aviation regulations of the incident:

Indicators and criteria Official regulations and facts Participant of the incident Former Dutch Minister of Transport, former KLM head Camiel Eurlings Location of the incident Business class cabin of a KLM aircraft Time of ignition 5.5 hours after the flight started Cause of the fire A faulty external battery (power bank) connected to a smartphone KLM safety rule A power bank can be brought into the cabin, but using it is strictly prohibited Violation status The former CEO violated his own company's internal regulations Consequences and injuries The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew; Eurlings received minor bodily injuries

Aviation safety expertise: Why are power banks turning into bombs in the air?

Conclusions of aviation experts and international safety engineers:

Thermal Runaway: Lithium-ion batteries can experience internal short circuits when pressure and temperature change; a battery that overheats during charging reacts with oxygen, producing an explosion-level flame;

Requirement to move from baggage to cabin: According to international aviation rules, checking in power banks into the cargo hold (luggage) is completely banned; because if a fire breaks out in the cargo hold, the crew cannot see it and the plane could crash;

Why is there a restriction on use? The reason they are forbidden to be plugged into power and charged in the aircraft cabin is to avoid artificially intensifying the heating reaction and reduce the risk of explosion to zero;

Example and responsibility: The fact that a person who held such a high position disregarded a simple rule showed that control over safety protocols on airplanes must be equally strict for everyone, regardless of position and status.

This emergency involving Camiel Eurlings has once again proven to the entire world how modern gadgets and charging devices can turn into a terrible danger in the air.

In your opinion, is it necessary to further tighten control over the bans on using power banks on airplanes (for example, sealing them before the flight)? Have you ever used an external battery to charge your phone during a flight? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this warning message, which is vital for all air travelers, with your loved ones!