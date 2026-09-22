Power bank catches fire on plane: KLM flight forced to return to Amsterdam

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Power bank catches fire on plane: KLM flight forced to return to Amsterdam

On September 17, 2026, a power bank caught fire on a KLM aircraft flying from Amsterdam to Curaçao. The incident occurred in business class, approximately 5.5 hours after takeoff.

According to RTL Nieuws, the power bank belonged to Camiel Eurlings, the former Dutch Minister of Transport and former head of KLM. One of the passengers reported that the device was charging at the time of the incident. It is reported that Eurlings sustained minor injuries, though KLM stated it would not confirm the passenger's identity.

One passenger stated that they initially heard a sound resembling a loud explosion, followed by flames appearing near a seat. The cabin crew quickly brought the fire under control and calmed the passengers.

Due to the incident, the captain decided to abort the flight over the Atlantic Ocean and return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. There were 322 passengers on board. They were accommodated in hotels at KLM's expense and departed for Curaçao the following day on another aircraft.

According to KLM regulations, passengers are allowed to bring power banks on board, but using or charging them during the flight is prohibited. The company is investigating the incident.

Camiel Eurlings served as the Dutch Minister of Transport from 2007 to 2010. Later, he worked in the Air France-KLM management and served as President and CEO of KLM from 2013 to 2014.

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