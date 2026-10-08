Passenger who tried to open plane door dies during flight

·81·World
Passenger who tried to open plane door dies during flight

On October 6 of this year, an unexpected incident occurred on a flight operating the Nairobi–Lagos route in Nigeria. During the flight, one of the passengers resisted the crew members, first attempting to enter the cockpit and then trying to open the plane door. As a result of the incident, he died. This was reported by “Legit.ng,” citing data from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

According to reports, this passenger was initially flown to Madagascar by the airline. However, he was sent back there by the country's customs authorities and was not allowed to enter Madagascan territory. For this reason, Kenya Airways was forced to return him to Nigeria on the same route.

During the return flight, the man's behavior changed drastically, and he began acting aggressively. First, he tried to enter the cockpit. However, the crew did not allow him to enter the cabin. Afterward, the passenger went toward the rear door of the plane and tried to open it.

In order to ensure the safety of other passengers and prevent the situation from escalating further, crew members restrained the man and tied his hands behind his back. A video circulating on social media also captures the passenger attempting to open the door while the plane was in the air.

According to Kenya Airways, approximately 20 minutes before the plane landed in Lagos, the passenger became unconscious. The crew members immediately provided him with first aid. Nevertheless, after the plane landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at approximately 21:41, medical personnel examined the passenger and confirmed his death.

So far, the deceased's identity, nationality, and age, as well as the cause of his death, have not been officially disclosed. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Nigerian police.

Michael Achimugum, a representative of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, urged not to jump to conclusions regarding the exact causes of the incident until the investigation is completed. He noted that if the family of the deceased deems it necessary, they can request a forensic medical examination.

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased. The airline stated that it will provide necessary cooperation with local authorities and aviation regulatory bodies as part of the investigation process.

Kenya AirwaysNigeriaMurtala Muhammed Airportaviation incident
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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