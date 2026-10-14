Rules for entry into Kazakhstan are changing for Uzbekistan citizens

The Government of Kazakhstan has officially approved an electronic entry authorization system — ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) — for foreign citizens visiting the country on a visa-free regime, including citizens of Uzbekistan.

The new procedure aims to digitalize border control and strengthen security. Obtaining the authorization is completely free of charge and will become mandatory for everyone after a certain period.

Terms and duration of obtaining ETA authorization

The main requirements of the new electronic system are as follows:

Where to obtain: Applications are submitted through the specially developed unified QazETA online platform;

Application submission time: Citizens planning a trip must submit an application via the platform at least 72 hours before crossing the border;

Validity period: The issued ETA authorization remains valid for 180 days (6 months) . During this period, citizens have the opportunity to enter and exit the territory of Kazakhstan multiple times freely;

Service cost: The processing of the electronic authorization is carried out completely free of charge.

When and how will the system be launched?

The electronic authorization system will be introduced not all at once, but in three stages to create convenience for the population:

From November 1, 2026: On a test basis at Aktau International Airport and four automobile border checkpoints;

From January 1, 2027: At the international airports of Astana and Almaty;

From March 1, 2027: At full capacity across all remaining border checkpoints of Kazakhstan;

Mandatory enforcement date: Starting from July 1, 2027, obtaining an ETA will officially become mandatory for all visa-free foreign visitors. Until then (i.e., until July 1, 2027), the absence of the authorization will not serve as grounds for entry refusal.

Who is exempt from obtaining ETA authorization?

According to the list approved by the Government of Kazakhstan, certain categories of individuals are not required to obtain this authorization:

Children under 16 years of age ;

Citizens over 65 years of age ;

Individuals who hold a valid visa or residence permit (RP) of Kazakhstan;

International air passengers who do not leave the transit zone of the airport.

Citizens of Uzbekistan planning a trip to the neighboring republic are advised to pay attention in advance to this new electronic procedure being introduced to prevent unnecessary hassles at border checkpoints.