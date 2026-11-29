A cafe in Istanbul, Turkey, has sparked significant interest on social media by serving coffee in an unconventional way. Instead of traditional cups and mugs, the establishment uses special bags that resemble medical IV drip systems.

The cafe staff serve customers while wearing white lab coats. Cold coffee and various specialty drinks are poured into transparent, food-grade bags and handed to patrons. The bags feature humorous labels detailing the contents of the drink. Guests consume the coffee through a tube connected to the bag.