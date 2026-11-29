Istanbul cafe goes viral for serving coffee in 'IV drip' bags
A cafe in Istanbul, Turkey, has sparked significant interest on social media by serving coffee in an unconventional way. Instead of traditional cups and mugs, the establishment uses special bags that resemble medical IV drip systems.
The cafe staff serve customers while wearing white lab coats. Cold coffee and various specialty drinks are poured into transparent, food-grade bags and handed to patrons. The bags feature humorous labels detailing the contents of the drink. Guests consume the coffee through a tube connected to the bag.
This concept has captured widespread attention because its appearance mimics the IV drips used in medical treatments. Customers visiting the cafe began sharing photos and videos of the unique presentation on social media.
As a result, images of the cafe quickly went viral, leading to long queues of people eager to try this unique coffee experience.
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