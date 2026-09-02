Changes to entry rules for Kazakhstan: what should Uzbekistan citizens do?

Uzbekistan citizens planning a trip to Kazakhstan are interested in the new procedure. The country is introducing an electronic travel authorization — ETA system for foreigners.

However, this is not a regular visa. ETA is an electronic permit issued before travel for foreigners who have the right to enter visa-free. The government of Kazakhstan has launched the QazETA platform and announced that the system is planned to be made mandatory in stages.

What is ETA and who is it for?

ETA — Electronic Travel Authorization, i.e., an electronic travel permit.

According to official information from Kazakhstan, it is intended for citizens of countries that do not require a visa to enter the country.

A visa-free regime exists between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. According to the current agreement, citizens of both countries can enter and exit without a visa for up to 30 days.

Therefore, the new ETA system may become an important issue for Uzbek citizens as well.

The most important question: does ETA replace a visa?

No.

ETA is not a visa, but an electronic pre-authorization system.

According to official information:

ETA is issued in electronic form;

the application must be submitted at least 72 hours before the trip;

the permit is valid for 180 days;

the duration of stay in the country is determined by current migration rules;

obtaining an ETA does not guarantee entry into Kazakhstan.

In other words, the 180-day validity period in Kazakhstan does not mean you can stay for 180 days.

What should travelers to Kazakhstan know?

Once the new system is implemented, it will be important to check the electronic permit requirement before traveling.

Especially before crossing the border, you should pay attention to the following information:

whether an ETA is required or not; how far in advance the application should be submitted; what fee is set for the electronic permit; the validity period of the permit; whether passport details for entry have been entered correctly.

Why is QazETA being introduced?

Kazakhstan has developed the QazETA platform to digitize migration services related to foreigners.

The platform is intended to provide electronic visas, ETAs, and other digital services in one place. Currently, the system is operating in pilot mode.

The main goal of the new system is to digitize processes related to the entry and stay of foreigners in Kazakhstan.

Does obtaining an ETA guarantee entry into Kazakhstan?

No.

This is one of the most important aspects.

The official information notes that even if an ETA is granted, entry into Kazakhstan is not automatically guaranteed. The final decision is made by the authorized body at the time of crossing the state border.

The most important conclusion for now

Kazakhstan is introducing an ETA system for foreigners, and it is planned to be made mandatory in stages for citizens of visa-free countries.

Therefore, it is important for Uzbek citizens who frequently travel to Kazakhstan to monitor this change.

However, so far, it has not been possible to find confirmed information in official Kazakh sources about ETA being mandatory for entry by plane from November 1 and by car from November 15, nor about its exact cost. Therefore, it is not correct to spread these dates and payment amounts as established facts until an official decision is published.

In short, the main news is clear: Kazakhstan is introducing an electronic travel authorization system (ETA) for foreigners. Citizens of Uzbekistan should check the final requirements and payment amounts before the new procedure comes into force.