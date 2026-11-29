According to the SHOT publication, 38-year-old Yana from Vladikavkaz had been traveling across China for nearly a month. She decided to spend the last week of her trip at a hotel in Yangshuo, which has an area where deer roam freely.

A Russian woman traveling in China encountered an unexpected incident while trying to feed a deer. Seeing the carrot, the animal jumped on her, causing her to fall. As a result, the tourist broke her arm.

According to the woman, the deer at the hotel became very active as soon as they saw food. They approached guests and even tried to bite them. When Yana tried to feed one of the animals with a carrot, the deer unexpectedly jumped on her. As a result, the woman lost her balance and fell to the ground.

After a medical examination, it was determined that she had suffered a fracture with displacement. Because of this, the broken bone had to be set at a local hospital.

Since the incident occurred in the final days of her trip, Yana was able to finish her journey as planned and return home. However, she brought back an unusual "souvenir" from China: the woman will have to wear a cast until mid-December.