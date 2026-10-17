9-year-old girl lifts 82-kilogram barbell, astounding everyone

9-year-old Lucy Milgrim, living in New York State, USA, has caused widespread discussion on the internet with her weightlifting achievement. Weighing only 60 pounds, which is about 27 kilograms, the girl lifted a 180-pound load — approximately 82 kilograms. This means she lifted a load three times her own weight.

Unlike ordinary 9-year-old girls, Lucy shows a great interest in sports. She trains five times a week and also practices professional wrestling. Through the USA Powerlifting organization, she has already set three U.S. records. Recently, with her performance in front of a large audience, she once again came into the spotlight.

Last month, Lucy participated in the Arnold Sports Festival held in Columbus, Ohio. At only 9 years old and weighing 60 pounds, the girl lifted a 180-pound load from the ground in a single motion, gaining popularity on social media.

Lucy's father, Brett Milgrim, told People magazine in an interview that his daughter had natural strength since childhood. He noted that Lucy had physical capabilities different from other children. When the girl was still very small, her parents worked out in the gym, and Lucy tried to imitate them.

"Mom and dad used to work out in the gym. Seeing them perform various fun exercises, I wanted to try it myself," says Lucy.

Her interest in wrestling is also related to her family. "Since my dad was a wrestling coach, he used to take me and my brother to training sessions. That's how I got interested in wrestling," she added.

However, Lucy's achievements did not only draw praise on social media. After videos showing her lifting a load three times her own weight spread widely, some users expressed concern that such training could negatively affect the child's health.

"The result is impressive, but I'm not sure if this is the right decision for a 9-year-old child. Her bones and muscles are still in the stage of adapting to such weights. I'm worried she might injure herself," wrote one of the users.

Another person, drawing attention to the children's growth process, emphasized that training with heavy loads can be dangerous. In their opinion, children whose growth plates are not yet fully developed should approach such training with great caution.

So far, Lucy Milgrim has not responded to the criticisms expressed on social media.

Thus, while the 9-year-old girl's athletic achievements have amazed many, others are raising the issue of children's health and the safety of heavy training. Lucy's example shows that when evaluating the achievements of young athletes, it is important to consider not only the result, but also their age and health.