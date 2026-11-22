A diamond ring belonging to one of the famous passengers of the 'Titanic', British fashion designer Lucy Duff-Gordon, has been sold at auction for 150,000 pounds sterling (145,000 dollars). Interestingly, the designer was wearing this very ring when the ship sank. This was reported by the Henry Aldridge & Son auction house.

It is reported that the precious piece of jewelry may have been a gift to Lucy Duff-Gordon for her engagement. The ring was kept in the Duff-Gordon family for decades, passed down from generation to generation. At the auction, a letter confirming its provenance and an official certificate for the diamond issued by the Birmingham Assay Office were also handed over to the new owner. The buyer preferred to remain anonymous.

Also during the sale, another historical item — a cigarette case manufactured by the London-based company Asprey — was put up for auction. It was purchased for 24,000 pounds sterling (31,000 dollars). The Duff-Gordon family had gifted this cigarette case to Ernest Brown, the purser of the 'Carpathia' steamship, which arrived to rescue the survivors after the 'Titanic' disaster, as a token of gratitude.

How did Lucy Duff-Gordon travel on the 'Titanic'?

In 1912, Lady Lucy Duff-Gordon decided to travel to the USA due to business related to the New York branch of her Maison Lucile fashion house. Together with her husband, the landowner and aristocrat Cosmo Duff-Gordon, she bought first-class tickets for the 'Titanic'. Notably, the couple registered the tickets under the names Mr. and Mrs. Morgan.

After the ship collided with an iceberg and began to sink, the Duff-Gordons were placed in a lifeboat designed for 40 people. However, at the time of the rescue operation, there were only 12 passengers in the boat. This situation sparked controversy and criticism surrounding the couple. They were accused of leaving in the boat without waiting for other passengers and bribing crew members. However, Lucy and Cosmo Duff-Gordon denied these accusations.

What is known about the 'Titanic' disaster?

The 'Titanic' began its first and last voyage on April 10, 1912, from Southampton, England. The liner, one of the most famous passenger ships in the world, collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean on the night of April 15. After the collision, the ship sank underwater in just 2 hours and 40 minutes.

As a result of this tragedy, about 1,500 people died, while 712 passengers and crew members survived. The 'Carpathia' steamship, having received the news of the disaster, was the first to arrive at the scene and carried out the rescue of the survivors.

Thus, the diamond ring, which had been kept as a historical family heirloom for over a century, once again caught the public's attention. Its sale at auction demonstrated not only an interest in precious jewelry but also that the attention given to historical artifacts related to the 'Titanic' remains high.