Cat Missing in Britain for 10 Years Returns Home

In the United Kingdom, a cat named Charlie, who went missing in 2016, returned to his owners nearly 10 years later. This was reported by the BBC .

Charlie’s owners, Lucy and Hannah Robertson, searched for him for a long time, asked people in the area and shared posts on Facebook. However, there was no sign of the cat.

“We tried to find him, but we couldn’t. We never gave up hope,” Hannah said.

The family feared that Charlie had been hit by a car or died in another accident. But on July 29, 2026, Hannah received a call from a veterinary clinic in Abercarn.

It turned out that a local resident had spotted Charlie among some bushes and, thinking he was stray, had fed him for several weeks. The cat was then taken to a veterinarian, who identified his owners through his microchip.

“He hasn’t changed much in appearance—he looks just like he did in the old photos,” Lucy said.

Charlie is now readjusting to life with the family’s other pets. Lucy jokingly noted that the cat may have realized he had become famous.