Fishermen in California set a record by catching a 294-kilogram fish

Fishermen off the coast of California, USA, set a new record by catching a massive 648-pound, or nearly 294-kilogram, blue marlin.

32-year-old Captain Alec Stokfelt, along with his crew on a sportfishing vessel off the coast of San Diego, pulled the giant marlin out of the water.

It is reported that the fish's weight was close to that of an adult grizzly bear. This result became a new record for the heaviest fish ever weighed at Fishermen's Landing in San Diego.

According to Alec Stokfelt's calculations, the previous record was approximately 598 pounds, or around 271 kilograms.

The record-breaking fish was caught on Monday, 40 miles, or nearly 64 kilometers off the coast of San Diego. Almost all crew members helped haul the giant catch out of the water aboard the 65-foot, or nearly 20-meter, vessel.

Another large fish was caught a week ago

Interestingly, less than a week before this incident, two San Diego fishermen caught a 500-pound bluefin tuna.

However, this fish, weighing nearly 227 kilograms, was not included in the record books because it was caught through commercial fishing.

According to the rules, to be registered as a record, a fish must be caught via sportfishing. Therefore, despite its massive size, the 500-pound tuna could not claim an official record.

Meanwhile, the new 648-pound blue marlin met all these requirements and was registered as the heaviest fish in the history of Fishermen's Landing.