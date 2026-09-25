Photo: president.kg

Taking the biggest strategic step in its history towards conquering space and developing high technologies, Kyrgyzstan is on the verge of officially joining the family of space nations of our planet. According to the Sputnik agency, the country is fully ready to launch its national spacecraft into orbit for the first time in its history. 2.5 years of hard work were spent on creating, designing, and assembling all components of the first Kyrgyz artificial satellite. Weighing approximately 5 kilograms and with a total cost of 10–12 million Kyrgyz soms, this compact device was officially presented to media representatives at the Lenin Plant.

The historic launch is scheduled for October 1 from a spaceport in California, USA. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov praised the importance of this project for the state economy, stating: "Previously, 'Kyrgyz Electronics' used to assemble regular computers and cash registers (CRMs), but today we are reaching a fundamentally new level." It was also emphasized that the satellite images will serve to dramatically increase productivity in farming and agriculture by detecting water distribution, early spring frosts, and drought risks in advance.

So, what complex tasks does the 5-kilogram compact satellite perform, why is the launch being carried out precisely from California, and how will this project give impetus to scientific development in the Central Asia region?

"5-kilogram orbital device, California launch, and 10 engineers": 5 key points of Kyrgyzstan's space mission

The most important official facts regarding Kyrgyzstan's first spacecraft:

First national satellite in history: For the first time during the years of independence, Kyrgyzstan is launching its own spacecraft into outer space;

2.5 years of work and 10 local engineers: 10 local specialists directly participated in the creation and assembly of the satellite project;

Budget and dimensions: The weight of the compact nanosatellite is only around 5 kg, and project costs amounted to 10–12 million soms;

Launch from a US spaceport: The device will be sent into orbit on October 1 from a spaceport in California;

High-precision cameras for the agrarian sector: The satellite is equipped with special optics for the Ministry of Agriculture to monitor frosts, droughts, and the condition of crop fields.

Technical passport: Parameters of Kyrgyzstan's first satellite

Analysis of the technical specifications and organizational indicators of the device:

Criteria and parameters Mission indicators and official data Category and weight of the device Compact nanosatellite (CubeSat format), approximately 5 kg Time spent on creation Engineering and assembly process lasting 2.5 years Financial value of the project Approximately 10–12 million Kyrgyz soms Manufacturing and assembly base Lenin Plant / «Kyrgyz Electronics» JSC Engineering team Kyrgyz 10 specialists Launch date and site October 1, California spaceport (USA) Payload High-resolution multispectral photo cameras Main goal and task Agricultural monitoring, drought and frost forecasting

Scientific-technological and economic expertise: Why is this tiny satellite of immense importance?

Conclusions of space experts, agronomists, and analysts:

The pragmatism of "not starting from scratch": As Ilya Cherny, the head of "Kyrgyz Electronics", explicitly stated, creating space technologies from scratch takes 5–10 years and billions of dollars; by integrating on the basis of existing, tested solutions, Kyrgyz engineers were able to prepare a working device that fulfills its task in the shortest possible time and at low cost;

Industrial evolution and a new engineering school: The transition of an enterprise that just yesterday assembled regular cash registers (CRMs) and computer units to building complex aerospace equipment indicates that a class of qualified personnel is being formed in the national industry;

An invaluable salvation for the agrarian sector of mountainous regions: Kyrgyzstan is a mountainous country with complex terrain, where surface observation of lands requires large expenses; images obtained from space show the state of reservoirs, pastures, glaciers, and crop development in real time, helping farmers prevent billions in losses;

International space integration: Launching from a US spaceport opens the way for Kyrgyzstan to enter the international commercial flight market and, in the future, create joint satellite constellations with Central Asian countries.

Rising into space from California on October 1, this 5-kilogram device will usher Kyrgyzstan into a new era of science and high technologies.

In your opinion, can neighboring Kyrgyzstan launching its own satellite into space serve as an impetus for creating a joint space program for all Central Asian countries? How much do you think managing agriculture from space will increase farmers' productivity? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analytical article dedicated to our region's scientific achievement with all your friends!