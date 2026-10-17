Photo: Pleiades Neo/Airbus DS 2026/Handout/REUTERS

Investigations surrounding mysterious acts of sabotage targeting strategic communication infrastructure in Europe are revealing sensational details of international proportions. According to reports by the influential German magazine Der Spiegel, the arson attack on the Starlink satellite ground station in Poland may be linked to Turkey's notorious criminal gang "Daltons".

European special services are closely examining the possibility that this criminal group carried out the sabotage based on direct orders from Russian intelligence agencies.

Arrests in Germany and the Stuttgart Court Decision

According to DW, as part of the investigation, German security forces detained several suspects:

Two suspects: On October 12, Turkish citizens Umit E. (38) and Muslim T. (34) were apprehended in Nürtingen, Germany. They are suspected of being full members of the "Daltons" group or carrying out a paid assignment for them;

Extradition pending: The Stuttgart Higher Regional Court is expected to consider the extradition of the detainees to Poland, the country where the crime was committed;

Anti-terrorist operation in Berlin: During a special anti-terrorist operation in Berlin on October 13, two more individuals connected to the investigation, including a woman, were arrested. It is believed she provided transport and logistical support to the attackers.

The Moscow Trace: Who is Gang Leader Beratjan Gyokdemir?

The Der Spiegel investigation sheds light on the criminal group's potential ties to Russia:

Criminal not handed over to Ankara: Although Beratjan Gyokdemir, considered the leader of the "Daltons" group, was detained on Russian territory in 2024, he was not handed over to Ankara despite Turkey's official extradition request;

Protection in exchange for services: German intelligence believes Moscow may have provided Gyokdemir with shelter and protection in Russia in exchange for carrying out covert "favors" (sabotage and disruption) across Europe. His exact whereabouts currently remain unknown.

The Attack in Wola Krobowska: How Was the Station Damaged?

The act of sabotage was carried out in the village of Wola Krobowska, located about 50 kilometers from Warsaw:

Arson on September 23: Unknown individuals entered the Starlink ground station area and set fire to an electrical substation and a backup generator;

Short outage: According to the Bild newspaper, the station's operations were briefly halted, but thanks to the swift actions of specialists, the communication system was restored, and no one was injured in the incident;

Poland's position: In the early days following the incident, Polish authorities assessed it as a deliberate act of sabotage, but stated at the time that there was insufficient evidence of direct Russian involvement.

Such hybrid attacks organized against logistics and space infrastructure on the territory of European countries are forcing the continent's security services to strengthen measures to protect non-military targets.