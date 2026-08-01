The unexpected coldness between American billionaire and SpaceX head Elon Musk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is causing heated discussions in international political circles. The Ukrainian leader, who arrived in the US on a working visit, expressed a desire to meet face-to-face with the richest man on the planet, but unexpectedly received a flat refusal. What is actually behind this refusal?

Influential US The Atlantic publication reports that sources in Washington have confirmed this mysterious refusal and the geopolitical interests behind it.

1. "I don't want to meet": Elon Musk's firm refusal

According to sources at The Atlantic, Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent an official request this week during his visit to the US to hold private negotiations with Elon Musk. The Ukrainian side wanted to discuss front-line communication systems and future cooperation with the American entrepreneur.

However, the billionaire gave a negative response to this proposal without any hesitation.

"During his visit to the US this week, Zelenskyy asked to meet with Elon Musk, but the billionaire flatly rejected the offer," — the publication reports.

Musk's behavior indicates a strengthening of his approach to the Ukrainian conflict and his desire to avoid direct involvement in front-line military actions.

2. A 1-hour secret meeting in the White House: Trump and Zelenskyy negotiations

Having received a refusal from Elon Musk, the Ukrainian leadership focused its attention on high-level dialogue with US President Donald Trump. On July 28, Zelenskyy visited the White House and met face-to-face with the US leader.

Main details of the negotiations in the White House:

Format: Held completely behind closed doors, without journalists and media representatives;

Duration: The negotiations lasted about an hour;

Central topic: Military aid, the situation at the front, and the protection of frontline territories.

During this very conversation, the Ukrainian leader asked Trump to mediate on an unexpected and extremely important issue.

3. Trump as a mediator for Starlink: Was the green light given to drone attacks?

According to The Atlantic, during the closed-door negotiations, Zelenskyy asked Donald Trump to influence Elon Musk and lift restrictions on the Starlink satellite communication network.

The Ukrainian side is asking Musk to officially allow free use of Starlink communications for controlling and directing long-range drone strikes against operational targets inside Russian territory. .

The essence of the issue and security risk:

Front-line restrictions: Musk had previously imposed restrictions on the use of the Starlink system for military purposes, particularly the use of offensive drones in deep operational areas. Escalation risk: The billionaire explains his decision by his desire not to cause World War III and a major global conflict. Kyiv's need: For the Ukrainian army, Starlink communications are an invaluable and irreplaceable means of communication for controlling drones on the front line and in the air.

4. Geopolitical maneuver: Why is Musk backing down?

The tension between Elon Musk and the Ukrainian leadership is nothing new. The billionaire had previously put forward his own alternative peace negotiation plans, which were heavily criticized by Kyiv.

Analysts believe that Musk's refusal to meet with Zelenskyy and his unwillingness to open the Starlink system for attacks on Russian territory is not just a business decision, but a strategy to distance himself from global military conflicts and act in accordance with Donald Trump's potential peace policy.

Conclusion: The unknown consequences of the Washington meeting

Elon Musk's refusal and whether Trump will talk to Musk on this matter remain unknown. However, one thing is certain: technological superiority at the front and the issue of using the Starlink satellite system will determine the direction of future military actions.

Do you think Elon Musk should open the Starlink system for drone attacks on Russian territory, or are his security restrictions correct? Leave your thoughts in the comments!