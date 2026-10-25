“Rules were violated”: Elon Musk blocks Starlink system after Zelensky's post

·11·World
“Rules were violated”: Elon Musk blocks Starlink system after Zelensky's post

American billionaire and SpaceX head Elon Musk has explained the reason for the restricted access to the Starlink satellite internet network in Ukraine. According to Musk, this decision was directly caused by a social media post from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The entrepreneur pointed out that Zelenskiy's October 16 post openly acknowledged the use of the Starlink system in medium-range strike drone attacks, which constituted a severe violation of the system's rules.

“Zelenskiy wrote it himself”: Sharp statement from Musk

Elon Musk explained the real reasons behind the decision on his X (formerly Twitter) page as follows:

  • Quote and yellow highlight: Musk highlighted the sentence from Zelenskiy's post that stated «we are also using the Starlink system for medium-range strikes» in yellow;

  • Violation of terms of use: «Let me spell it out for the fools: Zelenskiy himself wrote about using Starlink for drone attacks, which is a complete violation of the terms of use», — Musk emphasized;

  • «The loophole was closed»: The entrepreneur reminded that last week they were forced to close this loophole in the system, as the system is intended solely for defense and civilian communications.

Civilian system and military restrictions: Where is the line drawn?

Starlink explained this decision by the need to maintain its commercial and humanitarian status:

  • «No permission to kill people»: «A civilian and commercial system like Starlink was never allowed, and should never be allowed, to be used for offensive drone strikes aimed at killing people», — the billionaire wrote;

  • Transition from defense to aggression: Musk stated that the system was initially provided to maintain communications and support infrastructure, but turning it into a weapon of attack does not align with policy;

  • Impact on the frontline: These technical restrictions could seriously affect the range and operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' satellite-guided drones.

Elon MuskStarlinkVolodymyr ZelenskiyUkraine
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Starlink offers the opportunity to earn passive income from satellite internetStarlink offers the opportunity to earn passive income from satellite internet4 October 12:28Why do they care more about Ukraine?: Elon Musk exposes US aid schemesWhy do they care more about Ukraine?: Elon Musk exposes US aid schemes23 October 23:39SpaceX has slashed the price of Starlink Mini in the US to a record lowSpaceX has slashed the price of Starlink Mini in the US to a record low2 October 18:29Starlink internet speed to be increased to gigabitStarlink internet speed to be increased to gigabit26 September 18:24Ukraine is working on creating its own Starlink analogUkraine is working on creating its own Starlink analog5 October 15:29SpaceX testing recycled heat shield tiles for StarshipSpaceX testing recycled heat shield tiles for Starship16 September 14:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies