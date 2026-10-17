Chinese man lives with metal chopstick in his throat for eight years

A 46-year-old resident of Dalian, China, lived for eight years with a 12-centimeter metal chopstick stuck in his throat. The man, who recently sought medical attention due to severe pain, was finally freed from the foreign body. This was reported by the Dalian Central Hospital.

The patient, surnamed Wang, complained of severe pain in his throat and the sensation of a foreign object. X-ray examinations revealed a 12-centimeter metal object in his throat. The man stated that he had accidentally swallowed the metal chopstick while eating eight years ago.

Following the incident, he experienced a choking sensation in his neck and periodic throat pain, though his breathing was not obstructed. Doctors initially tried to alleviate the discomfort. However, because removing the chopstick required cutting the neck and carried surgical risks, Wang declined surgery.

Over the next eight years, he learned to live with the intermittent mild pain. Recently, however, his throat began to hurt severely, especially in the mornings. When painkillers failed to help, he urgently sought medical help.

Doctors remove the metal chopstick without incisions

Examinations revealed no obvious ulceration, bleeding, or suppuration around the foreign body. However, the metal chopstick could have damaged throat tissues, as well as nearby blood vessels and mucous membranes.

Medical staff led by Dr. Xuan Weipeng chose a minimally invasive surgical method through the mouth instead of cutting the neck. As a result, the 12-centimeter stainless steel chopstick was removed intact.

After a few days of observation, the patient's throat pain and discomfort quickly decreased, and the mucosal congestion gradually subsided.

Doctors issue a warning to the public

The hospital published this case as a cautionary example for the public. Specialists emphasized that if a foreign object is accidentally swallowed or enters the body, medical assistance must be sought immediately.

Leaving such an object in the body for a long time can damage surrounding tissues and cause dangerous complications. Wang's case demonstrated that ignoring a problem that initially seems mild can lead to serious consequences.