Chinese couple inspired by the hospitality of Muslims in Turkey converts to Islam

Later, the couple arrived in Turkey and met retired couple Aysel and Abdurrahman Akgoç in a park in the historic Kaleiçi district of Antalya. During their conversation, the Turkish family invited them to their home. The guests had the opportunity to learn about Turkish culture and national cuisine there.

Moyuan Song and Luosi Xu, a married couple living in the Chinese capital Beijing, left their jobs about two years ago to embark on a journey around the world. The couple, who have been married for eight years, first visited Indonesia. There, they were moved by the sincerity and hospitality of Muslims and began to take an interest in Islam.

Aysel Akgoç gifted a copy of the Holy Quran to the Chinese woman who had expressed interest in Islam. She noted that this gift was not given to make the couple convert, but so they could become familiar with the holy book. After leaving Turkey, the Chinese couple maintained contact with the Turkish family and continued to study Islam independently.

Ultimately, the couple decided to convert to Islam and returned to Antalya, wishing to take this step in that very city. They embraced Islam during a ceremony held at the Akdeniz University mosque. Following the ceremony, they were given the names Muhammad Murat and Layla Betul. The mosque imam also performed their religious marriage ceremony.

Moyuan Song stated that their interest in Islam was sparked by the kindness and sincerity they witnessed from Muslims in various countries. He emphasized that no one pressured them or urged them to make this decision; rather, observing the behavior of Muslims sparked their interest in learning about the religion.

According to Abdurrahman Akgoç, one day Moyuan Song expressed a desire to go to the mosque with him. While praying there, the Chinese man was deeply moved and performed his prayer with tears in his eyes.

Song also mentioned that he felt an increased sense of peace in his heart after becoming a Muslim. He noted that when they face difficulties, staying calm and praying gives them spiritual strength.

The Turkish family continues to maintain contact with the Chinese couple. The Akgoç family stated that they consider them like their own children and are planning to visit China next May to see Muhammad Murat and Layla Betul.