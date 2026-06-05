Chinese Woman Has Slept With Eyes Open for 6 Years After Eyelid Surgery

A woman surnamed Wang, living in China, has been living with serious complications for several years after an unsuccessful plastic surgery procedure. According to her, the eyelid surgery led to severe consequences, resulting in a disability.

According to the South China Morning Post, complications began immediately after the procedure: severe pain, outward turning of the eyelids, and fluid accumulation around the eyes were observed. The woman was rushed to the hospital. Examinations revealed that the tear glands were damaged during the surgery and that the operation was performed with errors.

An examination conducted in 2022 recognized Wang's condition as a level 9 disability. It was later revealed that the person who performed the surgery did not have a medical license, and the clinic was operating illegally.

The woman filed a lawsuit against the clinic and the doctor, but the parties later reached a mutual agreement. Under the terms, Wang received compensation of approximately $125,000 and agreed to fulfill certain conditions. The dispute later intensified, leading the case back to court, where the court ordered the woman to return $59,000. Dissatisfied with the decision, she appealed, but her application was rejected.