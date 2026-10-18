New Defense Minister Appointed in Iran — Who is Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi?

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New Defense Minister Appointed in Iran — Who is Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi?

A significant strategic appointment has been made in the leadership of the armed forces and defense sector of the Islamic Republic of Iran. By the decision of the country's parliament (Majlis), Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi has been officially confirmed as Iran's new Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

Pars Today According to reports from the agency, out of 277 deputies who participated in the parliamentary voting process, 237 voted unanimously in favor of his candidacy.

This appointment holds special significance in Iranian history — Mehrdad Akhlaqi has become the third civilian (non-military rank holder) to lead the Ministry of Defense in the country's history.

Reason for the urgent appointment: The previous minister killed in the war

The need to replace the head of the defense department arose against the backdrop of recent intense military clashes in the region:

  • Death of General Aziz Nasirzadeh: Previously, the Iranian Ministry of Defense was led by Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh. However, he was killed during the intense 40-day war and armed clashes in the region;

  • Task of restoring defense: Following the military conflicts, one of the industry's most experienced engineer-specialists was brought into the ministry's leadership to rapidly restore the defense industry and missile production system.

Biography of Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi: From engineering to ministry

The new minister is considered one of the key creators of Iran's defense and aerospace industry:

  • Age and early career: Born in 1954, Akhlaqi has worked in leadership positions in military-technical fields for many years;

  • Management of major organizations: Prior to his appointment, he headed the 'Shahid Bagheri' industrial group and served as the CEO of the Aerospace Industries Organization under the Ministry of Defense;

  • Missile projects in the 2000s: Mehrdad Akhlaqi has been directly involved in important strategic projects of the Iranian missile program since the mid-2000s. Later, he led the 'Shahid Bagheri' missile structure, which is part of the Aerospace Industries Organization.

Comrade of the 'Father of the Iranian Missile Program' and the 'Fateh-110' project

The new defense minister's work is directly linked to shaping the country's missile capabilities:

  • Closeness to Tehrani-Moghaddam: Akhlaqi worked very closely with Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam, who is recognized by world military experts as the 'father of the Iranian missile program' and its main ideological founder, and was his comrade;

  • Creation of 'Fateh-110': He actively participated in the design, production, and support of the famous high-precision 'Fateh-110' ballistic missile, which has become one of the main strike forces of the Iranian army;

  • International sanctions: Due to his involvement in Iran's missile program, the name of Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi has been mentioned several times in official documents included in international sanctions lists.

The new leader's deep experience in missile and aerospace engineering shows that Iran is prioritizing the further modernization of its defense and missile program amid regional tensions.

IranMehrdad Akhlaqi KetabchiAziz NasirzadehPars Today
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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