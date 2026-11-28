In Iran, severe sentences have been handed down to 21-year-old twin sisters who participated in anti-government protests in January 2026. According to the court ruling, Taraneh Rahimi was sentenced to death by hanging, while her twin sister, Romina, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. This was reported by Euronews.

Relatives of the sisters stated that they were subjected to various forms of torture while in custody and were forced to confess to the charges against them through threats. The girls were arrested at the end of January. However, family members were unable to obtain any information about their whereabouts or condition for more than three months. Their mother was only able to meet with her daughters in May.

Taraneh was found guilty of the crime of "moharebeh," which in Iranian law means "waging war against God." This crime carries the harshest penalty under the country's legislation — the death penalty. Court documents state that Taraneh was accused of participating in the protest with a cold weapon and threatening the lives of others.

Her twin sister, Romina, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for allegedly aiding and abetting the commission of this crime.

The girls' relatives claim that they were subjected to pressure and threats during the investigation. They say that investigators threatened to rape her sister in front of her to force Taraneh to sign a confession. Taraneh herself stated during the court hearing that the testimony she gave during the investigation was obtained under torture.

The verdict against the sisters is being viewed as one of the cases within the framework of the crackdown on citizens who participated in the anti-government protests in January in Iran.

According to information provided by Mai Sato, the UN Special Rapporteur on Iran, 10 other individuals have been sentenced to death in a single case in the city of Isfahan. Human rights defenders emphasize that the charges brought against the citizens who participated in the protests are politically motivated. They also report that the number of executions in the country has increased significantly following the mass protests.