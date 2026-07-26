Iran Promises Retaliation Against Ukraine Following Attack on Merchant Vessel in Caspian Sea

Sharp Warning from the Iranian Parliament

Ali Nikzad, the First Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, issued a warning to the Ukrainian side on July 26.

He emphasized that Iran will exercise its right to protect its territorial integrity. Any point from which a strike is launched against the country could be considered a legitimate target for the Iranian armed forces.

"The reckless action of the Ukrainian government will not go unanswered," said Ali Nikzad.

At the same time, this statement is not yet an officially scheduled military operation or an order to launch a strike. It is considered a political warning by a high-ranking representative of the Iranian parliament.

Reports of One Fatality on the Ship

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the attack caused an explosion on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea early in the morning on July 25.

According to initial information provided by Tehran:

one sailor was killed;

another crew member was injured;

the ship itself sustained damage.

Iran assessed the incident as an "act of aggression" and contrary to the norms of the UN Charter prohibiting the use of force. Complete information regarding the name of the ship, the exact location of the strike, and the scale of the damage has not been published.

Ukrainian Diplomat Summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Following the incident, Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. An official note of protest was lodged against him, and the attack was assessed as a "hostile and criminal act."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a conversation with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, called on the UN Security Council and European nations to react firmly to the event.

However, it has not been confirmed in open sources whether Tehran has yet submitted a separate official complaint letter to the UN Security Council. What is known is that Iran is demanding that international structures hold Ukraine and its supporters accountable.

What Did Zelenskyy Say About the Strikes?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "very strong results" had been recorded in the Caspian Sea through long-range strikes.

According to him, the targets included:

a Russian warship;

vessels used for military cargo transportation with Iran's participation;

certain Russian logistics facilities in the Caspian.

Zelenskyy did not name the ships and did not provide a separate comment regarding the death of a person on the Iranian commercial vessel. Therefore, Kyiv's statement does not fully confirm all the details reported by Iran.

Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine claimed that the ships "Port Olya 2" and "Begey" were used for military cargo transportation between Russia and Iran. This information has also not yet been fully independently verified.

Is the Caspian Turning into a New Military Front?

The Caspian Sea is one of the important trade and logistics routes between Russia and Iran. The Ukrainian side has repeatedly stated that Moscow is receiving drones and other military products manufactured in Iran through this route.

Tehran, in turn, emphasizes that it has not directly participated in the Russia-Ukraine war. Western countries and Ukrainian officials claim that Iran has supplied Russia with drones and manufacturing technologies for them.

The latest strike in the Caspian showed that this confrontation is spilling over into the sea itself. Northern ports of Iran have gained even greater significance amid international sanctions and growing risks in southern sea routes.

Can Iran Strike Ukraine?

Ali Nikzad's statement left the possibility of a military response open. However, the Iranian government has not announced a specific strike plan, list of targets, or operational timeframe against Ukraine.

Tehran currently has several options before it:

increasing diplomatic pressure;

demanding measures against Ukraine through international organizations;

expanding military cooperation with Russia;

or considering a direct response measure.

Any direct military response could more closely intertwine the Russia-Ukraine war with Middle Eastern conflicts, bringing tensions to a new level.

The explosion in the Caspian is no longer just an attack on a single ship. It is turning into an event that brings Tehran-Kyiv relations to the brink of open confrontation. The main question remains unanswered: will Iran's warning be limited to diplomatic pressure, or will it be followed by practical military action?