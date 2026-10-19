Marco Rubio makes statement on conflict in Ukraine, revealing US goal

·55·World
Marco Rubio makes statement on conflict in Ukraine, revealing US goal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio evaluated the ongoing military operations and bloody clashes in Ukraine, making an important statement that has drawn the attention of the international community.

The head of US foreign policy noted that neither side can win this conflict, and daily losses are reaching tragic figures.

"25 thousand casualties every month": Rubio's blunt assessment

The US Secretary of State described the real situation on the battlefield and its consequences for humanity as follows:

  • A conflict with no winner: "No one will win the war in Ukraine. People are dying every day, and incessant explosions and massive destruction are being recorded;

  • Horrific statistics: As a result of the war, approximately 25,000 people lose their lives every month. This level of casualties and losses destroys the future;

  • Efforts towards peace: The US government is actively working on mechanisms to immediately stop the conflict and resolve it through diplomatic means."

Washington's position: Stopping the conflict is a priority

Marco Rubio's statement demonstrates the pragmatic approach of the new US administration toward the prolonged military crisis:

  • Collapse of infrastructure and human capital: The war is turning cities into ruins, dealing an irreversible economic and demographic blow to both sides;

  • The necessity of diplomatic negotiations: It was once again emphasized that Washington's goal is to stop the senseless number of casualties and help return to the negotiating table.

The open acknowledgement of this reality by the top US diplomat indicates that new political initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian crisis may be put forward in the international arena in the coming days.

Marco RubioWar in UkraineUS foreign policyDiplomatic issue
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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