Xi Jinping Flies to the US on a Historic State Visit: How Will the Fate of the World Be Decided?

·70·World
Xi Jinping Flies to the US on a Historic State Visit: How Will the Fate of the World Be Decided?

At a time when trade wars and acute geopolitical tensions continue between the world's two mighty economic giants — the US and China — an unprecedented historic event capable of changing the global map is taking place. PRC President Xi Jinping has headed to the US on an official state visit for the first time in the last 11 years. In Beijing, the mutual exchange of visits by the leaders of the two great powers within half a year was assessed as a "historic turning point." During this high-level meeting, which lasts from September 23 to September 25 Beijing time, US President Donald Trump is expected to personally greet the Chinese leader right at the airport tarmac — which is considered a very rare and unprecedented gesture in Trump's diplomatic protocol.

Recall that Xi Jinping's last official state visit to the US took place in September 2015 (during the era of Barack Obama); although he later visited Mar-a-Lago (2017) and San Francisco (2023) within the framework of summits, a full-format state visit like this had not been witnessed for over a decade. On the eve of the visit, important diplomatic negotiations took place between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the parties outlined principled directions on mutual respect, taking interests into account, and managing conflicts.

So, can the White House and Beijing stop trade wars and conclude a new global economic deal, how will the negotiations between Trump and Xi Jinping affect the fate of Russia, Ukraine, and Taiwan, and will the meeting in Washington be the beginning of a new multipolar world?

"11-year break, personal respect from Trump, and a new era": 5 main points of the summit

The most important facts and details surrounding Xi Jinping's visit to the US:

  • First state visit in 11 years: The PRC leader is traveling to the US on an official mission with the status of a full state visit for the first time since 2015;

  • Trump's unexpected gesture: US President Donald Trump is expected to personally welcome Xi Jinping at the airport near the airplane ramp, contrary to diplomatic habits;

  • Half-year historic exchange: The consistent implementation of high-level contacts by the parties over the past six months was called a "historic stage" by official Beijing;

  • Negotiations of Wang Yi and Marco Rubio: The heads of diplomacy of the two countries approved the agenda for constructive strategic stability and interest management prior to the meeting;

  • The issue of global peace: At the center of the negotiations are not only trade and tariffs, but also hotbeds of war in the world and global security problems.

History of Xi Jinping's visits to the US and today's mission

The dynamics of the PRC leader's trips across the ocean and the features of the 2026 summit:

Criteria and parameters

2015 State Visit (Barack Obama era)

2026 Historic State Visit (Donald Trump era)

Trip status

Official state visit (Seattle, Washington, New York)

Full state visit (September 23–25)

Level of reception

Standard protocol events

Trump is expected to personally greet him at the airport by the plane

State of bilateral relations

Beginning of competition, relative economic cooperation

Era of trade wars and technological blockades

Preparation representatives

Classical diplomats of the US and PRC

Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Main topics raised

Climate change and the 70th anniversary of the UN

Global trade, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and security

Geopolitical goal

Demonstrating China's rise

Agreeing on a new world order in the form of "Group of Two" (G2)

Expertise on international geopolitics and economics: Why is this summit crucial for the world?

Conclusions of leading political scientists and international diplomacy analysts:

  • Restoration of the personal "chemistry" between Trump and Xi: Donald Trump has always looked upon Xi Jinping as a strong leader with respect throughout his tenure; Trump's greeting him near the ramp is very valuable for official Beijing and serves to start negotiations in a warm and conciliatory spirit;

  • Rubio and Wang Yi line: Secretary of State Marco Rubio was previously known as the toughest politician toward China; however, his talk about strategic stability in dialogue with Wang Yi means that Washington is ready for a pragmatic trade agreement, avoiding a direct confrontation with China;

  • Ukraine and the global map: The US and China are the only two powers with the power to resolve all major conflicts in the world; at the summit, Beijing's role and sanctions policy on the Russia-Ukraine issue are expected to be decisively revised;

  • Impact on the world economy: The easing of trade restrictions by the two giants or the signing of new economic agreements will provide great freedom in energy and logistics for world markets, including Asian countries and Central Asia.

Xi Jinping's visit to Washington is the most important geopolitical event of the 21st century and can usher in a long-awaited period of stability in world politics.

Do you think the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping can put an end to trade wars and global confrontation? Can Trump personally welcoming the Chinese leader at the airport be assessed as readiness for compromise by the US, or is it simply a subtle diplomatic tactic? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the historic event determining the future of the world with all your friends!

Xi JinpingDonald TrumpUS-China trade warsGlobal economic deal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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