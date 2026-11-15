How did Marco Rubio topple Trump's closest ally? Sensational details
An event has occurred that has caused a major resonance within the US administration and the global technology market. According to The Washington Post, the resignation of Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia and a member of Donald Trump's inner circle, was actually the result of a major political struggle. It is reported that high-ranking US officials, specifically Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were behind this conflict.
Behind-the-scenes struggle: Marco Rubio and intelligence reports
According to the publication's sources, Jensen Huang's excessive influence on Trump and his attempts to obtain permission to sell powerful chips designed for artificial intelligence to China caused strong dissatisfaction among national security advocates in Washington.
The decisive blow leading to the resignation was delivered by one of the country's most influential politicians — Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. According to reports, Rubio presented a special intelligence memo to Trump. In it, he processed an intelligence report in a highly critical and grim light, issuing a stern warning about Huang's alleged ties to a Chinese spy.
Key participants in the conflict
Actions and details
Jensen Huang
Nvidia head, came under pressure due to his proximity to Trump and chip export policy
Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State, the person who altered an intelligence report and sent a special memo to Trump
Main reason
The sale of AI chips to China and the struggle for influence in Washington
Beijing's reaction
Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Washington of fabricating spy stories
Personal scandals and resignation
The leaking of this classified information triggered an unexpected chain reaction. As a result, Jensen Huang initially admitted to having a relationship with the head of one of his client companies and apologized. However, after reports later surfaced that he had a similar relationship with an employee under his supervision, he was forced to resign under intense pressure.
Experts believe this resignation is a huge victory in the years-long shadow war between Nvidia and proponents of a hardline US policy against China. Political circles in Washington view chips as the most critical resource for national security and advocate for strict control over them.
Beijing's official response
Against the backdrop of these events, the Chinese side also reacted strongly. Official Beijing sharply criticized these actions by Washington. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated at a briefing that she firmly demanded that the United States stop fabricating spy stories about China and not use them as a pretext for a technological blockade.
In your opinion, how does the interference of technology company executives in political processes and such espionage scandals affect the global market? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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