How did Marco Rubio topple Trump's closest ally? Sensational details

An event has occurred that has caused a major resonance within the US administration and the global technology market. According to The Washington Post, the resignation of Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia and a member of Donald Trump's inner circle, was actually the result of a major political struggle. It is reported that high-ranking US officials, specifically Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were behind this conflict.

Behind-the-scenes struggle: Marco Rubio and intelligence reports

According to the publication's sources, Jensen Huang's excessive influence on Trump and his attempts to obtain permission to sell powerful chips designed for artificial intelligence to China caused strong dissatisfaction among national security advocates in Washington.

The decisive blow leading to the resignation was delivered by one of the country's most influential politicians — Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. According to reports, Rubio presented a special intelligence memo to Trump. In it, he processed an intelligence report in a highly critical and grim light, issuing a stern warning about Huang's alleged ties to a Chinese spy.