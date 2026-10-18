Restriction on entering Samarkand: This was caused by the C5+1 summit and Marco Rubio's visit

Due to prestigious international events and high-level diplomatic meetings to be held in the city of Samarkand, the movement of motor vehicles on the entry roads and central streets to the city will be temporarily restricted from October 18 to October 22 — for a total period of 5 days.

Drivers are advised to use specially organized detour routes in order to prevent traffic congestion. Exceptions in movement are provided for emergency medical care, fire safety, and other emergency service vehicles.

Which streets will have temporary traffic suspensions?

In order to ensure security in the city area and coordinate the movement of delegations, restrictions will apply in the following directions:

City entry gates: Traffic flow will be restricted at the main entry roads and posts leading into Samarkand;

Central streets: Vehicle traffic will be temporarily suspended along the busiest and historical parts of the city, including Registan , Afrasiab , and Ibn Sino streets; Detour traffic: Local residents and guests are advised to plan their travel in advance and use detour routes along designated directions.



Reason for restrictions: The world's attention is on Samarkand

For five days, the ancient city will host two major international forums of global significance:

October 19–20 — «C5+1» Summit: A strategic ministerial meeting of the foreign policy heads of Central Asian states and the USA will take place. A delegation led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in it;

October 21–22 — World Summit on Child Welfare: A comprehensive global event will be held with the participation of international organizations, leading experts, and official representatives visiting from over 100 countries of the world.

The Road Safety Service asks drivers to correctly understand the temporary inconveniences that will arise and to strictly follow road signs and the instructions of regulatory officers.