Marco Rubio and Donald Trump make conflicting statements on Ukraine
A clear divergence of opinion has emerged within the upper echelons of the U.S. administration regarding the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted in a conversation with journalists at a press conference that a solution to the crisis is not near, expressing serious doubts that it can be resolved through diplomatic means at all.
Notably, this statement by the head of the State Department stands in stark contrast to the optimistic remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trumpjust a few hours earlier.
«We are not on the verge of a deal»: Marco Rubio's thoughts
When asked why he believes peace can be achieved through negotiations, the Secretary of State replied coolly:
«To be honest, I don't know if peace can be achieved in Ukraine through negotiations or not. At the moment, we are trying to determine exactly that.
I don't think anyone here can claim that we are already on the threshold of a peace treaty. I can only say that there are people in the United States who are dedicating all their energy and time to these very issues — the problems of Ukraine and Iran, specifically Jared (Kushner) and Steve (Witkoff). Their entire focus is on these topics».
Trump's unexpected optimism: «I haven't said this before»
In contrast to the Secretary of State's cautious and skeptical attitude, White House leader Donald Trump expressed a completely opposite and hopeful position today:
A deal is close: Trump emphasized that real opportunities have now emerged to end the armed conflicts in Ukraine;
The President's words: «I think we are already very close to reaching an agreement. I have never said that before,» the U.S. President told reporters.
Two different approaches in the White House: Realpolitik and differences in statements
Such conflicting statements from the top U.S. leadership are raising a number of questions in the international community regarding Washington's plans for the peace process:
Trump's push for a quick deal: Remaining committed to his campaign promises, the President is trying to show that negotiations will soon yield results;
The State Department's caution: Rubio, who is directly responsible for diplomacy, acknowledges that due to sharp contradictions at the negotiating table and the uncompromising demands of the parties, the process will still be long and difficult.
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