Marco Rubio and Donald Trump make conflicting statements on Ukraine

A clear divergence of opinion has emerged within the upper echelons of the U.S. administration regarding the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted in a conversation with journalists at a press conference that a solution to the crisis is not near, expressing serious doubts that it can be resolved through diplomatic means at all.

Notably, this statement by the head of the State Department stands in stark contrast to the optimistic remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trumpjust a few hours earlier.

«We are not on the verge of a deal»: Marco Rubio's thoughts

When asked why he believes peace can be achieved through negotiations, the Secretary of State replied coolly:

«To be honest, I don't know if peace can be achieved in Ukraine through negotiations or not. At the moment, we are trying to determine exactly that. I don't think anyone here can claim that we are already on the threshold of a peace treaty. I can only say that there are people in the United States who are dedicating all their energy and time to these very issues — the problems of Ukraine and Iran, specifically Jared (Kushner) and Steve (Witkoff). Their entire focus is on these topics».

Trump's unexpected optimism: «I haven't said this before»

In contrast to the Secretary of State's cautious and skeptical attitude, White House leader Donald Trump expressed a completely opposite and hopeful position today:

A deal is close: Trump emphasized that real opportunities have now emerged to end the armed conflicts in Ukraine;

The President's words: «I think we are already very close to reaching an agreement. I have never said that before,» the U.S. President told reporters.

Two different approaches in the White House: Realpolitik and differences in statements

Such conflicting statements from the top U.S. leadership are raising a number of questions in the international community regarding Washington's plans for the peace process: