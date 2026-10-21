Russian woman sells her "soul" for Labubu dolls

A 26-year-old Russian woman agreed to sell her "soul" for 100,000 rubles, or approximately $1,180. She spent the money on a collection of Labubu dolls and a concert ticket. The unusual experiment sparked widespread discussion on social media.

The unusual offer started as a joke

The incident began with an announcement on the Russian Telegram social network by a marketing specialist who identified himself as Dmitry. He stated that he would pay 100,000 rubles to anyone willing to sell their soul. To formalize the offer, he required the contract to be signed in blood.

Dmitry conceived this bizarre proposal as a joke and a social experiment, not expecting anyone to take it seriously and agree. However, unexpectedly, a 26-year-old woman responded to the ad and expressed her readiness to participate in such an agreement.

Dmitry kept his word. He posted a payment document regarding the "soul sale" and a photo of the woman holding the contract signed in blood. The woman's personal information was hidden in the photo to protect her identity.

"I just bought my first soul"

"A young woman named Karina responded to my offer, agreed to the deal, signed the document, and confirmed it with her blood. I have just bought my first soul. I really feel like Davy Jones right now!" the Russian man wrote.

Davy Jones is a famous character from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films.

In reality, it is unclear what Dmitry plans to do with the "soul" he claims to have purchased. His main goal was to conduct a social experiment through this strange agreement.

In a comment to the popular Russian Telegram channel Mash, Karina said she was not particularly worried about the fate of her "soul" or what its new owner might do with it.

Money spent on Labubu dolls and a concert

Karina did not keep the 100,000 rubles she received from the deal for long. She used the money to buy a collection of popular Labubu dolls and a ticket to a concert by the Russian folk singer Nadezhda Kadysheva.

Thus, the marketing specialist's experiment, which began as a joke, turned into an opportunity for the woman to make purchases.

The Orthodox Church reacted sharply to the event

Although Karina said she was indifferent to the fate of her "soul," the Russian Orthodox Church reacted seriously to the event.

After reports of the "soul sale" spread widely on the internet, the church responded through its official channels, emphasizing that the woman had truly "sold her soul and thereby chosen evil."

Church representatives also stated that such a decision could lead to moral and personal decline, illness, suffering, and even death.

The incident showed that an experiment started as a joke on the internet can still trigger serious debates from various social and religious perspectives.