Pope Leo XIV to be hospitalized and undergo surgery

Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Clinic in Rome on October 13 for a scheduled surgical procedure to remove a nodular lesion in his lung. According to the Holy See's press service, the pontiff will begin treatment under medical supervision in the coming days.

Elected in May 2025, the 71-year-old pontiff openly informed believers about his health during his traditional Sunday sermon, stating that the situation is fully under control.

Early diagnosis and a one-week recovery period

Vatican representatives and the Pope himself disclosed details of the upcoming medical procedure:

Isolated small lesion: Pope Leo XIV noted that the small nodule in the lung tissue was detected at an early stage and is isolated and non-spread;

Rehabilitation period: Following the surgery, the inpatient recovery period is expected to take about a week;

Work schedule unchanged: Despite the hospitalization scheduled for October 13, all of the pontiff's scheduled Monday meetings and audiences took place fully according to the set schedule;

Traditional hospital of the Popes: The "Gemelli" Hospital has historically been a permanent medical center for Vatican leaders — previously, John Paul II and Pope Francis also received treatment there.

Historical parallels: Secret operation and the resignation of Benedict XVI

Against the backdrop of Leo XIV's illness, Italian doctors recalled sensational cases related to the health of his predecessors. In particular, Luigi Chiariello, the surgeon who operated on Benedict XVI, revealed important information in an interview with the Adnkronos agency:

Secret procedure in 2012: The pacemaker implantation procedure for the German pontiff in 2012 was kept strictly secret and performed in a private clinic because Benedict XVI did not want to go to "Gemelli";

6 months before resignation: This covert surgery took place exactly six months before Benedict XVI voluntarily abdicated the throne for the first time in several centuries of Catholic Church history;

Health factor: At the time, the weakening of his physical condition was cited as the official reason for the German Pope's voluntary departure from office.

Unlike Benedict XVI, Leo XIV preferred not to hide his diagnosis from the public, and doctors assess the upcoming operation as a planned, localized intervention.