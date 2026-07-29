Pavel Durov Faces Serious Charges in Russia: Article on “Aiding Terrorism”

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Pavel Durov Faces Serious Charges in Russia: Article on “Aiding Terrorism”

The legal troubles surrounding Telegram founder Pavel Durov have reached a new stage. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it has formally charged Durov under the article for “aiding terrorist activities.”

Zamin.uz Provides details on the main accusations brought against Pavel Durov and the Telegram platform by Russian and French law enforcement agencies.

1. FSB and Roskomnadzor Accusations: Over 153,000 Crimes and Unremoved Channels

According to the FSB, Telegram's administration failed to comply with demands to delete channels, chats, and bots used by Ukrainian special services, terrorist, and extremist organizations to coordinate sabotage, terrorist attacks, and cyber fraud.

According to Russian media reports, since 2022, more than 153,000 crimes have been recorded as committed via Telegram. These include major incidents such as:

  • The horrific terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall;

  • The assassination of Darya Dugina and military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky;

  • Attacks on a number of high-ranking military officials;

  • Bombings and arson attacks on military enlistment offices.

Roskomnadzor and Financial Sanctions:

Roskomnadzor stated that it had sent over 150,000 requests to Telegram management to remove prohibited content, but they went unanswered. It was reported that since the beginning of 2026, Telegram has been fined over 100 million rubles in Russia for failing to remove prohibited materials.

2. Investigation in France: 6-Hour Interrogation and Global Pressure

Pavel Durov faces serious investigation not only in Russia but also in France. French investigators suspect him of failing to adequately moderate content on the messenger and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

According to the investigation, the lack of moderation and refusal to cooperate have hindered the fight against the following crimes via Telegram:

  • Distribution of child pornography;

  • Illicit drug trafficking;

  • Financial and cyber fraud.

It is reported that in early July, Durov was interrogated for over six hours in Paris in connection with this criminal case.

Key Facts Regarding Accusations Against Pavel Durov and Telegram

Aspect / Measure

Details

Charge in Russia

“Aiding terrorist activities” (FSB)

Crimes recorded via Telegram

Over 153,000 (since 2022)

Roskomnadzor requests

Over 150,000 (unanswered)

2026 fines amount

Over 100 million rubles

Suspicions in France

Lack of moderation, child pornography, drug trafficking, fraud

Interrogation in Paris

Early July (over 6 hours)

Legal pressures surrounding Telegram and severe accusations against Pavel Durov remain in the spotlight for millions of users worldwide.

Share this hot and analytical article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and Telegram channels!

How do you think such legal pressures and accusations around Telegram will affect the messenger's operations and user security? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Pavel DurovTelegramRussiaFranceRoskomnadzor
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