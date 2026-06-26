Story of a Mother Who Gave Her Life for Her Child Moves Many to Tears

·60·World
Story of a Mother Who Gave Her Life for Her Child Moves Many to Tears

The story of a mother who sacrificed herself to save her daughter's life during powerful earthquakes in Venezuela has shaken the entire country. This was reported by local media and footballer Hector Bello.

In a touching appeal on social media, the footballer revealed that Andrea, identified by local publications as his partner, gave her life to save her young daughter during two strong earthquakes.

"My dear, I will certainly tell our daughter how you saved her, how you sacrificed your own life for hers. You were a brave mother who did not leave her until your last breath," wrote Hector Bello.

A young family: a man, a woman, and a baby smiling together.

Currently, rescuers continue to search for survivors under the rubble. According to the latest data, as a result of two powerful earthquakes near Caracas, at least 589 people have died, 2,980 people were injured. The number of missing persons remains high.

In a subsequent message, Bello stated that his daughter and her aunt are being treated in the hospital and are in good condition.

"My daughter and her aunt are doing well. They will not be discharged from the hospital today. Thank you to everyone supporting me during these difficult days," he wrote.

In another post, the footballer left words that broke hearts.

"How do I explain to our daughter that you gave your life to save hers? How do I explain that I wasn't there to protect her at that moment? Give me strength," he said.

A side-by-side collage of a happy family's holiday photo and a destroyed building.

Local football press also confirmed Andrea's death, stating that the mother perished when the building they lived in collapsed, but her young daughter survived.

Citizens of other countries also perished in the tragedy. Specifically, the deaths of four Spanish, one Portuguese, and two Brazilian citizens have been confirmed. According to Spain, another 106 citizens are considered missing.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

VenezuelaHector BelloCaracasSpain
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