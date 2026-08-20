“Muslims Are Closer to Us Than Catholics”: Mikhalkov’s Controversial Opinion...

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“Muslims Are Closer to Us Than Catholics”: Mikhalkov’s Controversial Opinion...

Nikita Mikhalkov, chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia, renowned film director, and People's Artist of the RSFSR, made a controversial statement about modern religious and cultural values. According to the filmmaker, Islam and Buddhism, whose adherents have preserved traditional moral values, are much closer to Orthodox Christians today than Catholics who approve of same-sex marriage.

“Betrayal of Christ and the Gospel”: Mikhalkov’s Strong Position

RIA Novosti news agency, the director sharply criticized liberal changes in Western churches:

"Today, Orthodoxy and Orthodox Christianity are much closer to Buddhism and Islam than to Catholics who have betrayed both Christ and the Gospel by allowing their churches to bless same-sex marriages.", — said Nikita Mikhalkov.

Key Points of Nikita Mikhalkov’s Statement

Area

Statement and Position

Attitude Toward Traditional Religions

Islam and Buddhism were deemed close to Orthodoxy because of their traditional family values

Criticism of the Catholic Church

Approval of same-sex marriage was described as contrary to religious teachings and an act of betrayal

The Issue of Historical Memory

The discovery of Dmitry Donskoy’s remains and honoring historical figures were described as part of a historical pattern

Political Parallels

Attitudes toward historical heroes in Russia and Ukraine were compared

The Dmitry Donskoy Issue and Historical Memory

In addition, Nikita Mikhalkov addressed the discovery and identification of the remains of Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy, calling it not a coincidence but an important historical pattern:

"Cases involving the discovery of the remains of saints, especially figures such as Dmitry Donskoy, are entirely logical. Here, the bodies of our heroes are being found and honored, while entirely different values are being promoted in Ukraine. There is no need to look for coincidence here — this is a perfectly clear pattern."

How important do you think solidarity among different faiths — particularly Islam and Orthodoxy — is in defending traditional family and moral values?

Share your thoughts in the comments and send this message to your friends to encourage sociocultural discussion!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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