A huge gift from Elon Musk: Will SpaceX shares be given to US children?

It is reported that Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world, has announced a plan to gift one SpaceX share to every child in the US. Reports circulated that the billionaire intends to implement this initiative in 2027.

According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 72 million children live in the country. If each of them is given a single share, the number of recipients could reach tens of millions of people.

According to the provided information, a single SpaceX share is valued at $146. Calculated based on this price, the total value of 72 million shares amounts to nearly $10.5 billion.

However, important aspects of this initiative—such as age criteria for children, the procedure for distributing shares, and whether the plan has been officially approved—require further verification. Therefore, one should not rush to accept this news as a confirmed act of charity for now.