Elon Musk got richer by 30 billion dollars in a single day

American entrepreneur Elon Musk's fortune has once again exceeded 1 trillion dollars. The billionaire's assets increased by 30.6 billion dollars in a single day on October 5.

The sharp growth in wealth was mainly driven by the rise in the value of Tesla and SpaceX shares.

Thus, Elon Musk has returned to the ranks of individuals whose wealth exceeds 1 trillion dollars.

Because the billionaire's total wealth is directly tied to the value of his shares, his financial indicators frequently fluctuate depending on market changes.