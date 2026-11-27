American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk and his aerospace corporation SpaceX have decided to provide every minor child in the US with two common shares of the company for free. The total value of the initiative is approximately $18.4 billion.

"One from the company, one from me personally"

Announcing this major stock distribution on his X (formerly Twitter) social media page, Elon Musk advised parents and young people not to rush into selling the securities:

"Every child in America will receive two shares of SpaceX: one from the company and one from me personally. Given SpaceX's ambitious plans for space exploration and the development of artificial intelligence, I recommend not rushing to sell these shares," the entrepreneur wrote.

Politician Oleg Tsaryov also commented on the event, emphasizing that "SpaceX is a national treasure of America."

How and when will the shares be distributed?

Under the terms of the initiative, SpaceX will issue additional Class A common shares and transfer one security to each existing children's investment account (Trump Account). Elon Musk will double this stake by adding another share from his personal holdings.

Indicator Details and Deadlines Value per share $127.44 (at current market price) Number of potential recipients Approximately 72 million children (estimate by the US Census Bureau) Total gift volume Approximately $18.4 billion Company share transfer deadline December of this year Musk's personal stake deadline June 2027 (after the mandatory post-IPO lock-up period expires) Main condition Shares will only be transferred to "active" accounts officially confirmed and activated by parents or guardians

What is the Trump Accounts program?

The tax-advantaged Trump Accounts (530A accounts) are a government investment program launched by the Donald Trump administration to build initial capital for youth under 18. According to the White House and the US Department of the Treasury:

Approximately 70 million American children with social security numbers have been automatically enrolled in the program;

The total volume of funds attracted to the accounts by the government, families, and major philanthropists has exceeded $9 billion ;

Previously, SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell also contributed to this project by donating over 2 million shares of the corporation.

How do you think opening investment accounts for children from a young age and providing shares of major technology companies will affect the financial literacy of the future generation?

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