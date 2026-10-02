SpaceX has slashed the price of Starlink Mini in the US to a record low

·27·Technology
SpaceX has slashed the price of Starlink Mini in the US to a record low

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has significantly reduced the price of the Starlink Mini satellite internet hardware kit in the US market. According to ixbt.com, this portable device can now be purchased for just $149. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This price reduction is seen as a major step toward making satellite internet technology more popular and accessible to consumers globally. The new price represents a 25% discount from the previous $199, and a 75% reduction from the initial $599 launch price.

Flexible payment terms and plans

To provide financial convenience, the company has introduced an installment plan. Customers can now purchase the kit by paying $12.41 per month over a 12-month period.

Designed for travel and mobile use, Starlink Mini devices are offered with three different Roam monthly plans:

  • $55 per month for 100 GB of data
  • $80 per month for 300 GB of data
  • $175 per month for the unlimited internet option

Technical capabilities and coverage

This equipment is designed to provide high-speed internet in remote areas without terrestrial infrastructure, as well as during travel. According to ixbt.com, the compact Starlink Mini device is capable of delivering download speeds exceeding 300 Mbps.

Experts believe that this significant price drop will expand the user base for mobile internet, making it more accessible and affordable for those traveling to remote locations.

StarlinkSpaceXInternetTechnologyElon Musk
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Starlink internet speed to be increased to gigabitStarlink internet speed to be increased to gigabit26 September 18:24Starlink internet speed to increase: FCC approves new frequenciesStarlink internet speed to increase: FCC approves new frequenciesYesterday 14:55Starlink Orbital Constellation to Reach 100,000 SatellitesStarlink Orbital Constellation to Reach 100,000 Satellites10 August 14:52Starlink officially launches in UAE: Satellite internet pricing revealedStarlink officially launches in UAE: Satellite internet pricing revealed3 September 14:20Starlink launches satellite internet for standard smartphones in EcuadorStarlink launches satellite internet for standard smartphones in Ecuador30 September 13:51SpaceX introduces new Starlink tariff for small vesselsSpaceX introduces new Starlink tariff for small vessels28 August 14:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed