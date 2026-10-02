SpaceX has slashed the price of Starlink Mini in the US to a record low

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has significantly reduced the price of the Starlink Mini satellite internet hardware kit in the US market. According to ixbt.com, this portable device can now be purchased for just $149. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This price reduction is seen as a major step toward making satellite internet technology more popular and accessible to consumers globally. The new price represents a 25% discount from the previous $199, and a 75% reduction from the initial $599 launch price.

Flexible payment terms and plans

To provide financial convenience, the company has introduced an installment plan. Customers can now purchase the kit by paying $12.41 per month over a 12-month period.

Designed for travel and mobile use, Starlink Mini devices are offered with three different Roam monthly plans:

$55 per month for 100 GB of data

$80 per month for 300 GB of data

$175 per month for the unlimited internet option

Technical capabilities and coverage

This equipment is designed to provide high-speed internet in remote areas without terrestrial infrastructure, as well as during travel. According to ixbt.com, the compact Starlink Mini device is capable of delivering download speeds exceeding 300 Mbps.

Experts believe that this significant price drop will expand the user base for mobile internet, making it more accessible and affordable for those traveling to remote locations.