Elon Musk's ambitious plan delayed again: What happened during the Starship test?

The American private aerospace company SpaceX has conducted the 15th test flight of its Starship rocket system. However, the company was unable to fully execute one of its most ambitious goals this time: returning both parts of the rocket to the launch pad.

Technical malfunction and the fate of the rocket's first stage

On the night of November 14 of this year, Starship lifted off once again from the spaceport in Texas. Company head Elon Musk had previously announced that the plan was to successfully return both the Super Heavy booster and the upper Starship spacecraft to the launch site.

However, technical malfunctions that occurred during the flight forced a change in plans. During the broadcast, the commentator stated the following:

"It looks like the booster will now splash down in the water and will not return to be caught," — the commentator said.

As a result, due to the issues that arose, the Super Heavy booster could not return to the launch site and was ditched into the Gulf of Mexico.