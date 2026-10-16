Ability to take flight: The long-awaited Tesla Roadster has been unveiled (video)

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Ability to take flight: The long-awaited Tesla Roadster has been unveiled (video)

American billionaire and innovator Elon Musk has officially presented the new-generation Tesla Roadster supercar, which car enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating for years. The initial statements made at the ceremony indicate that a new era is beginning not only in the electric vehicle sector, but in the entire transportation industry.

The main sensational aspect is that, aside from regular speeds on the ground, the new electric car may also have the potential to lift directly into the air.

Flight capability and astonishing mobility

The main features demonstrated and mentioned during the presentation include:

  • Possibility of movement in the air: According to reports, the updated Roadster is intended to include the function of briefly detaching from the ground and hovering (flying);

  • Easily conquering steep inclines: The model is equipped with an innovative control system that can very easily and stably adapt to complex terrains, steep ascents, and sharp turns;

  • Technological secret: Elon Musk had previously expressed the idea of installing small rocket thrusters (cold gas thrusters) on the car using SpaceX technologies, which will allow the electric vehicle to lift off the ground.

Ability to take flight: The long-awaited Tesla Roadster has been unveiled (video)

Technical parameters are still kept secret

Although the flight function has sparked huge public interest, the company is in no hurry to fully disclose all details:

  • Flight range and duration: Official figures regarding how long the electric vehicle can stay in the air, what altitude it can reach, and what distance it can fly have not yet been provided;

  • Technical specifications: Battery capacity, acceleration time (from 0 to 100 km/h), and the exact pricing policy on the market are expected to be announced in upcoming expanded presentations.

This presentation became an important historical step that defines the future direction of the automotive industry and brings the concept of "flying cars" from science fiction films closer to reality.

Tesla RoadsterElon MuskSpaceXElectric vehicles
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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