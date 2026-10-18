Udinese — Lecce: alineaciones y directo

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Udinese — Lecce: alineaciones y directo

El partido UdineseLecce, correspondiente a la Serie A italiana, comenzará el 18 de octubre a las 15:30 (hora de Tashkent).

Una vez iniciado el encuentro, los eventos se actualizarán en el directo.

Alineación inicial del Udinese: 40. Okoye M., 5. Alaba D., 30. Chakvetadze G., 9. Davis K., 77. Ebosse E., 32. Ekkelenkamp J., 11. Kamara H., 8. Karlström J., 28. Thauvin F., 23. Payero M., 6. Zarraga O.

Suplentes del Udinese: 14. Abankwah J., 20. Arizala J., 13. Bertola N., 46. Gomes W., 91. Jovanović L., 27. Kabasele C., 4. Lovrić S., 38. Miller L., 41. Mrozek B., 93. Padelli D., 16. Palma M., 24. Piotrowski J., 45. Vinciati G., 59. Zanoli A.

Entrenador del Udinese: Runjaić K.

Alineación inicial del Lecce: 30. Falcone W. (capitán), 29. Coulibaly L., 7. Tete M., 25. Gallo A., 4. Gaspar K., 69. Guilbert F., 14. Maleh Y., 11. Krstović N., 79. Oudin R., 44. Jean G., 17. Gendrey V.

Suplentes del Lecce: 1. Bleve M., 32. Borbei A., 2. Dembele A., 22. Esteban P., 8. Fofana S., 16. Gandelman O., 28. Gorter O., 18. Jean G., 77. Kaba M., 99. Monteiro J., 3. Ndaba S., 50. Perotti S., 31. Scott E., 5. Siebert J., 9. Stulić N.

Entrenador del Lecce: Di Francesco E.

UdineseLecceSerie AFútbolItalia
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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