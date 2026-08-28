Mitsubishi aims to conquer the market: What new cars will be released?

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Mitsubishi aims to conquer the market: What new cars will be released?

Japan's renowned automaker Mitsubishi has announced a major strategy aimed at fundamentally strengthening its position in the global market, particularly in the North American segment. According to the company's "Momentum 2030" development program, the brand aims to increase the number of its models in the US market from the current four to six by 2027.

Without completely abandoning traditional internal combustion engines, the Japanese brand has chosen to develop hybrid and fully electric powertrain units in parallel, in line with market demand.

Key innovations for 2027: Electric crossover and extreme Outlander

Brand enthusiasts can look forward to a series of powerful premieres in the coming years:

  • Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback EV (2027): A modern battery-electric cross-coupé will be introduced under the legendary "Eclipse" name. This model is expected to play an important role in the eco-friendly vehicles segment;

  • Mitsubishi Outlander Trail Edition: A reinforced special version of the "Outlander", the brand's most popular flagship crossover, adapted for extreme off-road conditions, is under development;

  • New pickup truck with Nissan: Mitsubishi has decided to return to the pickup segment. In this direction, it is planned to utilize the experience and platform of Nissan, an alliance partner.

Mitsubishi aims to conquer the market: What new cars will be released?Mitsubishi aims to conquer the market: What new cars will be released?

The legendary Pajero is returning to the world stage!

As one of the most anticipated pieces of news for car enthusiasts, Mitsubishi representatives have officially confirmed the revival of the legendary Pajero model:

  • Global premiere: The next-generation Pajero is being prepared not just for a single region, but for the entire global market;

  • Ahead of the presentation: The updated appearance and technical base of this full-size SUV are currently undergoing intensive preparations for an official debut.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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