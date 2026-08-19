A new absolute record has been set for the most expensive car in the US

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A new absolute record has been set for the most expensive car in the US

A new absolute record has been set for the most expensive car in US automotive history. The legendary Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, produced in 1964, was sold for a record-breaking 42,9 million dollars at the Gooding & Christie's auction.

Initially valued at more than 25 million dollars, this rare model ultimately found a buyer for nearly twice the expected price. As a result, it almost doubled the previous national record held by the 1935 Duesenberg SSJ, which was sold for 22 million dollars in 2018.

American automotive record and key details

Indicator

Shelby Cobra Daytona (1964)

Duesenberg SSJ (1935) — Previous record

Final sale price

42,9 million dollars

22 million dollars (2018)

Initial valuation

25+ million dollars

Auction house

Gooding & Christie's

Number produced

A total of 6 units

Rare exclusive example

Racing history

«24 Hours of Le Mans», Nürburgring

Classic collector's model

Rival of the Ferrari 250 GTO

The Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe was specifically designed to go head-to-head on the racetrack with Italy's Ferrari 250 GTO, considered the unbeatable car of its era.

  • Technical specifications: The model was built on the platform of the British AC Ace roadster and equipped with a powerful V8 engine and a new aerodynamic body adapted for high-speed performance.

  • Historical significance: A total of 6 Daytona Coupes were produced worldwide, and the exact example sold at auction personally competed in the legendary endurance races «24 Hours of Le Mans» and at the Nürburgring circuit.

In your opinion, is this Shelby Cobra's racing history and limited production of just 6 units really worth paying 43 million dollars for?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this record-breaking news with classic car enthusiasts!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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