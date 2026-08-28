999.9 pure gold and silver: Coins dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Independence put on sale

·27·Economy
999.9 pure gold and silver: Coins dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Independence put on sale

The Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan has officially announced the issuance of new commemorative and investment coins made of precious metals on the occasion of the glorious 35th anniversary of our country's State Independence. With their high-quality design and precious composition, these coins serve not only as a historical keepsake but also as a reliable investment asset for the public.

The obverse of the coins exquisitely depicts the state symbols and national emblems of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

31.1 grams of pure gold and silver: Characteristics of the coins

The issued commemorative products fully meet the high standards of global numismatics and the precious metals market:

  • Metal purity: The coins are made of 999.9 fineness pure gold and pure silver;

  • Weight: The net weight of each coin is 31.1 grams (1 troy ounce);

  • Investment and collection value: As precious metals, they serve as a reliable savings tool protecting against inflation.

999.9 pure gold and silver: Coins dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Independence put on sale

How and where to buy?

Convenient conditions for purchasing the coins have been created for citizens and collectors:

  • Purchase options: Commemorative coins can be purchased as a special complete collection set of 3 pieces or individually as desired;

  • Points of sale: To make a purchase, one should contact the relevant branches of commercial banks in our republic;

  • Regarding prices: According to the Central Bank, the current selling prices of the commemorative coins for the "35th Anniversary of Independence" will be announced by commercial banks in accordance with market conditions.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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