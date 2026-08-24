Details of Ronaldo and Georgina's secret prenuptial agreement revealed

The star of the Portugal national team and Al-Nassr club Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who recently made their relationship official, have had some details of their prenuptial agreement made public. According to the influential Spanish publication Marca , in the event of a potential divorce, Georgina is guaranteed lifelong financial support and valuable real estate.

Key terms and guarantees of the prenuptial agreement

According to the agreement, if the couple were to officially divorce, Cristiano Ronaldo will pay into Georgina Rodriguez's account 100,000 euros per month for the rest of her life. Additionally, Georgina will gain full ownership of a magnificent mansion located in Madrid's most luxurious and prestigious residential complex, 'La Finca', valued at several million euros.

Details of the Ronaldo and Georgina prenuptial agreement

Category / Item Terms stipulated in the contract Couple Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Monthly lifelong support 100,000 euros (monthly) Real estate provided In the 'La Finca' complex in Madrid multi-million euro mansion Status Georgina is recognized not just as a beneficiary, but as an equal partner who contributes significantly to the family Main goal Guaranteeing the well-being of children and preventing complex legal disputes

Goal — children's mental health and family peace

Sources state that the main purpose of such a strict and pre-agreed contract is to fully protect the future, financial well-being, and mental state of the children in the event of a divorce. The couple wanted to avoid sensational court proceedings and complex legal disputes that could violate their privacy in the future.

The document also notes that Georgina Rodriguez is not merely a recipient of payments, but a full partner who has made an incomparable contribution to family stability and the upbringing of the children.

Do you think it is the right decision for famous stars to sign such strict prenuptial agreements before marriage for the sake of their children's future and relationship stability?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting news about the Ronaldo family with fellow football fans!