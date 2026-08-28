AI used for the first time in brain tumor surgery

In the United Kingdom, doctors used artificial intelligence in real-time during a brain tumor removal surgery. This marked the first application of this technology in neurosurgery on a living patient.

A 48-year-old, Rhys Hibbert, was diagnosed with an 11-millimeter non-cancerous tumor on his pituitary gland. It posed a risk to his vision as it was located near the optic nerves and vital blood vessels in the brain.

During the surgery, the AI analyzed the live feed from the endoscope camera, helping surgeons identify critical nerves, blood vessels, and hazardous areas. The surgeon made all final decisions.

The system was trained on videos of hundreds of previous pituitary surgeries. Following the operation, it was reported that Hibbert's vision had significantly improved.