King who ascended the throne at age 3 dies at 34

Oyo Nimba Kabamba Iguro Rukidi IV, ruler of the Toro Kingdom in Uganda, passed away on August 27 at the age of 34. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Toro Kingdom, Calvin Armstrong Rwomire Akiiki.

"It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of His Majesty, the Omukama of Toro, King Oyo Nimba Kabamba Iguro Rukidi IV," he wrote on the social network X.

The Prime Minister of the kingdom called his death an "immeasurable loss." According to him, the unmarried king left behind an heir, thereby "ensuring the continuity of the crown."

Oyo Nimba Kabamba Iguro Rukidi IV ruled the Toro Kingdom, located in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He ascended the throne at just three years old following the death of his father, Rukirabasaija Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, on September 12, 1995. He thus became the youngest reigning monarch in the world at that time.

Famous Ugandan pop singer and leading opposition figure Bobi Wine also expressed his condolences on the king's passing. "Terrible news! May the soul of His Majesty the King rest in eternal peace," he wrote on the social network X.

According to reports, the king turned 34 in April of this year. However, the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

"Our king is not distant from the lives of his people. He is part of this generation, this environment; he is growing, learning, and leading. His youth is not a limitation, but a strength. It gives him the energy, fresh perspective, and courage to envision a different future for Toro," the Prime Minister had said.

For reference, the Toro Kingdom is a traditional kingdom in East Africa, located in the western part of modern-day Uganda, with its center in the city of Fort Portal. The kingdom was founded in 1830 by Prince Kaboyo Kasigumi, who broke away from the Bunoro-Kitara Kingdom. The main population of the kingdom consists of the Batoro people, who speak the Rutoro language, and its supreme ruler is traditionally called the Omukama.

Although Toro, which became part of the British protectorate in the late 19th century, retained its autonomy, it was abolished in 1967 by Ugandan President Milton Obote, like other traditional monarchies in the country. In 1993, the kingdom's status was restored by the Ugandan government. Today, it holds no political power but functions as a symbolic institution preserving the historical, cultural, and spiritual heritage of its people.