Apple TV raises subscription prices again

·1·Technology
Apple TV raises subscription prices again

For the fourth time in the last four years, the Apple TV streaming service has decided to increase its subscription prices. The monthly cost of the platform has risen from $12.99 to $14.99, while the annual subscription has increased from $99 to $119. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, the price hike applies not only to individual services but also to the company's bundled packages. Specifically, the monthly cost of the Apple One bundle, which includes iCloud+, TV, Music, and Arcade, has been raised from $19.95 to $21.95.

General trend in the streaming market

Market analysts note that Apple is not alone in this. In recent months, other major players have also raised their service prices. For instance, Netflix increased its rates in March, and Peacock announced a similar decision earlier this month.

Experts attribute these economic moves to general inflation and shifts in the technology market. With intense competition, companies are forced to revise prices to maintain revenue and improve service quality.

Pressure on the technology market

It is not just streaming; technology companies are also raising hardware prices. This is driven by the massive demand for hardware components needed to build AI data centers.

Currently, there is a noticeable shortage of RAM and other critical components. This leads to increased costs across the entire industry and, ultimately, higher prices for consumers.

Nevertheless, consumer dissatisfaction with Apple's pricing policy is expected to be short-lived. The company plans to hold a presentation of its new devices in September, which is certain to capture the majority of attention.

At the planned event, Apple is expected to showcase its latest iPhone lineup, including its first foldable smartphone. It is assumed that the announcement of new flagship products will temporarily overshadow user discontent regarding the price hikes.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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