American inventor creates mini freezer for ice cream
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The problem of ice cream melting quickly on hot summer days is familiar to many. An American inventor has proposed a unique solution for this — a small freezer that attaches to clothing.
The device clips onto pants or shorts and helps keep ice cream cool. This way, you can prevent it from melting while eating it on the go.
This unusual invention could be an interesting solution, especially for those who love ice cream in the summer.
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