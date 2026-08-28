American inventor creates mini freezer for ice cream

·29·Technology
American inventor creates mini freezer for ice cream

The problem of ice cream melting quickly on hot summer days is familiar to many. An American inventor has proposed a unique solution for this — a small freezer that attaches to clothing.

A person is melting ice cream using a homemade electronic device.

The device clips onto pants or shorts and helps keep ice cream cool. This way, you can prevent it from melting while eating it on the go.

This unusual invention could be an interesting solution, especially for those who love ice cream in the summer.

TechnologyInnovationGadgetsIce CreamInvention
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Kamola Shuhratova
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