Number of people moving to Uzbekistan increases by 2.5 times: Which regions are they choosing?

·30·Uzbekistan
Number of people moving to Uzbekistan increases by 2.5 times: Which regions are they choosing?

In the first six months of 2026 (January–June), 1,649 citizens moved to Uzbekistan from foreign countries for permanent residence. According to the National Statistics Committee, this figure has increased by 976 people, or nearly 2.5 times, compared to the same period in 2025.

Due to the country's economic attractiveness and open-door policy, an increasing number of foreign nationals are choosing Uzbekistan as their permanent place of residence.

Which countries are the migrants coming from?

The majority of those arriving for permanent residence come from neighboring and regional countries:

  • Russia: 580 people (the largest share);

  • Kazakhstan: 362 people;

  • Tajikistan: 147 people;

  • Other countries: A total of 560 people.

Regional breakdown: The capital is the absolute leader

The majority of foreigners are choosing the capital and the Tashkent region. The regional figures are as follows:

  • Tashkent city: 1,089 people;

  • Tashkent region: 269 people;

  • Republic of Karakalpakstan: 115 people;

  • Navoi region: 31 people;

  • Samarkand region: 22 people;

  • Khorezm region: 21 people;

  • Surkhandarya region: 18 people;

  • Syrdarya region: 15 people;

  • Fergana region: 15 people;

  • Bukhara region: 13 people;

  • Namangan region: 13 people;

  • Jizzakh region: 12 people;

  • Andijan region: 11 people;

  • Kashkadarya region: 5 people.

How many foreigners have been living in Uzbekistan for a year?

According to data from the large-scale census conducted at the beginning of 2026, the number of foreign citizens living in our republic for more than 1 year amounted to 56,860 people.

The leaders in their national composition are:

  • Citizens of India: 13,312 people (23 percent of all foreigners);

  • Citizens of Russia: 10,826 people (19 percent of all foreigners).

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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